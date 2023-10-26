Watch more News on iWantTFC

SOUTH KOREA - Pasok ang ilang pelikulang Pilipino sa taunang Busan International Film Festival. Isa na rito ang pelikulang 'Moro' ni Direk Brillante Mendoza.

“It's about the minority in the south...Even when such sensitive topics and issues like you know, religion, insurgency and politics at the same time. I think the rest of the world deserves to know this situation. So that we can, you know, discuss about it, talk about it, and know that it is happening, and maybe who knows, you know, we can do something about it,” sabi ni Mendoza.

Bida sa pelikulang ito sina Piolo Pascual, Baron Geisler, Laurice Guillen at Christopher De Leon.

Malaking hamon sa pagbuo ng pelikula ang pandemya kaya malaking bagay ang mapasama ito sa 28th Busan International Film Festival.

“So very close to our heart ang Busan. So, it’s very significant for us na dito namin sya pin-premiere. And Busan being one of Asia’s or being Asia’s biggest and most prestigious film festival, syempre iba yun for us,” sabi ni Moro Producer Kris Maclang Fajardo.

Positibo ang reaksyon ng ilang mga nakapanood ng Moro.

“The film was very heavy but it’s very meaningful. It got a lot of message(s) to tell so I really want everyone to watch it. I really enjoyed the film. I learned so much from the film,” ani Fumie Suzuki Lancaster, Producer ng SC Films International.

“ I like it a lot. It was very well made. Logistics are battling, quite frankly. It was made very abstract which confused me in the beginning and the end, but I think it was necessary,” sabi ni German Film Student Luca Bohn.

Masaya si Brillantes at ang lahat ng tao sa likod ng pelikulang Moro na makabuo ng ganitong obra na sensitibo man ang tema, mahalaga naman ang maiaambag nito sa pagmumulat sa mga tao sa iba-ibang isyu.

