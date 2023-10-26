Watch more News on iWantTFC

AUSTRALIA - Sa pagtatapos ng Medical Tourism Road Show ng Department of Tourism o DOT sa Australia inimbitahan ang delegasyon sa isang simpleng salu-salo kasama ang piling miyembro ng Filipino community sa Sydney.

“Just promoting Health, Wellness, and Aesthetics, because you know we have a lot of doctors, we have a lot of spa, hotels, and resorts with spa properties. So we’d like to promote all of these tours that involve health and tourism,” pahayag ni Philippine Department of Tourism Tourism Attache Director Purificacion “Pura” Molintas.

Mainit ang pagtanggap sa delegasyon.

“So far we felt that the Australians are very warm and welcoming to us but of course we have the biggest population of Filipinos in Sydney this was the warmest welcome that we’ve had,” ani Medical Tourism Road Show Australia Representative of the Regenerative and Preventive Medicine Sector Quincy Raya.

Hindi kumpleto ang pagtitipon ng walang kantahan at sayawan. Sumama sa pag-send off si Ambassador Ma. Hellen De La Vega. Hinihikayat din ng Department of Tourism ang mga kababayang nanirahan sa ibang bansa tulad ng Australia na maging ambassador sa pagpromote ng tourism destinations ng Pilipinas.

“We have what you called the Bisita, Be My Guest Program and this is going to qualify all Filipinos who are residing here or wherever they are residing whether in different countries just like Australia. If you are a Filipino or a dual citizen you can register at https:bbmg@philippines.travel,” sabi ni Director Purificacion “Pura” Molintas.

Ang rehistradong Filipino sponsor at ang invitee na foreigner ng Bisita, Be My Guest Program ay magkakaroon ng raffle ticket at pagkakataon na manalo ng mga espesyal na papremyo tulad ng travel packages sa mga pangunahing tourist destinations sa Pilipinas.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.