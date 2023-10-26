Watch more News on iWantTFC

Human rights lawyer Neri Colmenares recently toured major cities in Canada for a month-long speaking engagement.

The activist and former lawmaker spoke in a forum at the Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, where he presented a dire picture of the human rights situation back home.

Despite challenges, Colmenares said he continues to hope that Filipinos will one day see a Philippines that respects human rights, and is free of poverty and corruption.

"Because you trust, therefore, you hope," he said. "Because you hope, therefore, you struggle."

Colmenares' tour was made possible through the efforts of the Philippine Studies Group at York University, as well as of the International Coalition for HUman Rights in the Philippines, Malaya Canada, Sulong UBC, and other community groups.

An educator at the University of British Columbia stressed the importance of the talk.

"It's good to learn directly from the folks who are part of the struggle in the Philippines," said John Paul Catungal, an assistant professor, "and also have the view of being part of the government apparatus, and so have a lot of first-hand knowledge to share."

Students who attended the lecture, meanwhile, shared that they were inspired by the words of the former political prisoner during Martial Law.

"When he talked about, we have to have trust in the Filipino people, in our community, because if we don’t have trust, then none of this means anything, and I really took that to heart," said Omar Mahamoud.

Jaela Villegas, vice chairperson of Bayan Canada, said: "For me, they can take away everything from us but [not] our hope. We have to keep on going."