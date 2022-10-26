Indonesia launches 'second home visa' to attract investors, tourists

Tourists sit in front of a hotel in Kuta, Bali, Indonesia, 12 August 2022. The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded that the number of foreign tourist visiting Indonesia reached 345,440 in June 2022, and that on the same month the number of international air transport passengers rose 23.28 percent. The Indonesian government granted special visa on arrival facility for travelers holding passports from 72 countries, in an effort to boost the tourism industry. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesia launched on Tuesday a "second home visa" program that will allow foreigners to stay and work in the country for five to 10 years to attract more foreign investors and boost tourism.

Visa applicants must show proof of a financial asset worth at least 2 billion rupiah ($128,000), among other requirements. Applications will be accepted online.

The program's goal is to "attract foreign tourists to Bali, and various other destinations," acting Director General of Immigration Widodo Ekatjahjana said on the resort island, according to a press release.

The second home visa, which enables investment, among other activities, is primarily aimed at foreigners who wish to "contribute positively to the Indonesian economy," the press release said.

Previously, tourism minister Sandiaga Uno had said the visa could also accommodate digital nomads who wish to stay longer in Indonesia. More than 3,000 of them stayed on the island between January and August of this year to do remote work.

==Kyodo