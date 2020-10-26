Malaysia to host APEC summit virtually on Nov. 20

President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo with other leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member countries prior to the start of the Informal Dialogue with the International Monetary Fund at the APEC Haus in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea on Nov. 18, 2018. Rey Baniquet, Malacanang Photo

KUALA LUMPUR - The annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum will be held virtually on Nov. 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, host Malaysia announced Monday.

The summit that brings together leaders from 21 member economies was originally set to take place in Kuala Lumpur as an in-person meeting on Nov. 12.

The International Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement that Malaysia was "resolute to ensure" the success of APEC-related meetings this year.

At the summit, to be chaired by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, the leaders are expected to launch a post-2020 vision for the Asia-Pacific region.

The vision will replace the so-called Bogor Goals, which were agreed upon by APEC leaders in 1994 to achieve free and open trade and investment by 2010 for industrialized economies and by 2020 for its developing member economies.

Before Monday's announcement, Dec. 4 had informally emerged for what would be the forum's first online summit in its 31-year history.

Last year's summit was canceled following unrest in Chile, then the APEC host.

APEC is comprised of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam.