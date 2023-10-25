Hong Kong's leader says to create new national security law in 2024

General view of the skyline on Hong Kong Island in Hong Kong, China, 05 September 2020. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE/File

HONG KONG, China — Hong Kong leader John Lee said Wednesday that the semi-autonomous city would create its own national security law in 2024, four years after Beijing imposed sweeping legislation aimed at silencing dissent.

Massive pro-democracy protests rocked the finance hub in 2019, bringing hundreds of thousands of people to the streets to call for greater freedoms and more autonomy from mainland China.

In response, Beijing imposed a national security law to punish four major crimes -- secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces -- with sentences ranging up to life in prison.

Security chief turned leader Lee said during his second-ever policy address on Wednesday that the government would "continue to safeguard national security and improve its relevant legal system and enforcement mechanisms".

"The government is pressing ahead to draw up effective legislative options and will complete the legislative exercise in 2024 to fulfil our constitutional duty," Lee said.

Under the Basic Law -- the city's mini-constitution -- Hong Kong is required to make its own law combating seven security-related crimes, including treason and espionage.

The task, often referred to as "a constitutional responsibility" by the city's government, has yet to be fulfilled.

The last legislative attempt in 2003 was shelved after half a million Hong Kongers took to the streets to protest the move.

