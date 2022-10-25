Taiwan leader warns against authoritarian expansionism

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen warned Tuesday of efforts at expansionism by authoritarian states and urged supporters of democracy to unite to defend their values.

"The challenge posed by authoritarian regimes is an important wake-up call for democrats worldwide," Tsai said at the opening ceremony of a three-day global conference on democracy in Taipei.

She called on the several hundred participants at the meeting of the World Movement for Democracy, whose steering committee is chaired by 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, to "work together to strengthen our resilience and safeguard our values."

Tsai cited Russia's invasion of Ukraine launched in February as showing how an authoritarian regime "will do whatever it takes to achieve (authoritarian) expansionism."

She said the people of Taiwan, meanwhile, have faced an aggressive China, citing military intimidation, cyberattacks and economic coercion. But she insisted they have "never shied away" and "fought against forces looking to undermine" the island's "hard-earned democracy."

Taiwan and mainland China have been separately governed since they split due to a civil war in 1949. China considers Taiwan, a self-ruled, democratic island, a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

Ressa, a journalist from the Philippines who was awarded the Peace Prize for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, stressed the importance of collective action by democratic nations and said just talking is not enough. "We will talk and we will act," she said.

The World Movement for Democracy's global assembly this year gathered democracy activists, experts, policymakers, and donors from 70 countries.

The movement, launched in 1999, has its secretariat based at the National Endowment for Democracy, a US nonprofit organization.

