Tourists walk on a beach as the government extends restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Badung, Bali, Indonesia September 9, 2021. Antara Foto/Nyoman Hendra Wibowo/via Reuters/file

Indonesia will gradually reopen parts of the country where COVID-19 vaccination rates are above 70 percent, its President Joko Widodo told a Southeast Asian business forum on Monday.

Jokowi, as the president is known, also said Southeast Asia should start loosening travel restrictions, including vaccinated lanes for inoculated arrivals with negative COVID-19 tests. He said it was important the region reforms to prepare for future health crises. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Writing by Martin Petty)