Germany virus death toll passes 10,000: health institute

A member of the medical staff walks past a sign on a door to an intensive care unit at the St.-Antonius-Hospital Eschweiler, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Eschweiler, Germany, September 25, 2020. The sign reads "Keep two meters distance". Thilo Schmuelgen, Reuters/File



Germany has suffered more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data published Saturday.

A total of 10,003 deaths have been recorded by the Robert Koch Institute, a federal government agency, with 403,291 infections recorded nationwide.

Global cases have reached a total of 42.136 million as of Saturday morning (Manila time), with over 1.14 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

More details to follow.