Germany virus death toll passes 10,000: health institute

Germany has suffered more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to official data published Saturday.
A total of 10,003 deaths have been recorded by the Robert Koch Institute, a federal government agency, with 403,291 infections recorded nationwide.
Global cases have reached a total of 42.136 million as of Saturday morning (Manila time), with over 1.14 million deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University and Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.
More details to follow.
Germany, Germany COVID-19 update, Germany coronavirus deaths, Germany COVID-19 deaths