Israel defense minister says Hamas war could last months

Smoke rises from the Gaza port following an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, Oct. 12, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

JERUSALEM - Israel's defense minister said Sunday that the war against Hamas could take "months" but insisted it would be the last against the Gaza militant group.

Yoav Gallant stepped up the war of words with Hamas as he spoke with forces gathered for an expected ground invasion of the Palestinian territory in response to the shock Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

"It will take one month, two months, three months, and at the end there will be no more Hamas," Gallant said at an air force base whose location was not given by the defence ministry.

"Before Hamas makes contact with our tanks and our infantry, they will know the shells from our air force."

He added that Israel's fighter jets "know how to make this precise, qualitative and mortal".

"This should be the last war in Gaza, for the simple reason that there will be no more Hamas," Gallant said.

Israel, which has repeatedly vowed to eradicate Hamas from Gaza, says its air raids target Hamas commanders and infrastructure.

The Hamas-run health ministry said Sunday that more than 4,600 people have been killed in the strikes so far, including 1,873 children.

The Hamas attacks across the border were the worst suffered by Israel since its creation, leaving some 1,400 dead.

bur-pa/tw/jsa

© Agence France-Presse