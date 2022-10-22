Taiwan urges China to abandon old thinking of aggression

TAIPEI - Taiwan urged China on Saturday to settle the cross-strait issue peacefully, saying it needs to "abandon the old mentality of aggression and confrontation," as the mainland's ruling Communist Party expressed resolute opposition to independence of the island in its supreme rule.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, in a statement, said it is the responsibility of both sides to stabilize the situation in the Taiwan Strait and urged Beijing to resolve cross-strait differences in a peaceful, reciprocal and pragmatic manner.

The council also said the cross-strait policy of the Taiwan government under President Tsai Ing-wen is firm and consistent. "We will not waver in our determination to defend our sovereignty, democracy and freedom," it said.

The statement was issued as China's Communist Party adopted a change to its constitution Saturday to include a statement on "resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'" at the end of its weeklong, twice-a-decade congress.

In his opening speech to the congress last Sunday, Chinese leader Xi Jinping underlined Beijing's resolve to reunify with Taiwan and promised never to renounce the possibility of using force to achieve that goal.

Taiwan and mainland China have been governed separately since they split due to a civil war in 1949. China regards the island as a renegade province awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

==Kyodo

