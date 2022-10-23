China's Xi to launch new leadership filled with allies

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing, China, 22 October 2022. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will close on 22 October with President Xi Jinping expected to secure a historic third five-year term in power. Wu Hao, EPA-EFE



BEIJING — China will launch Sunday a new leadership under Xi Jinping expected to be filled with his loyalists, with the 69-year-old breaking the norm on retirement age and staying on as the Communist Party general secretary for a third five-year term.

The announcement on the composition of the Communist Party's highest-decision making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, and the wider Politburo comes a day after the party further cemented Xi's power through an amendment to its supreme rule at the end of its twice-a-decade congress in Beijing.

Four members of the seven-strong Standing Committee are set to be replaced with Xi's close allies such as Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, 63, and Ding Xuexiang, 60, who heads the general office of the party's Central Committee, widely expected to join the top echelon.

Premier Li Keqiang, 67, Wang Yang, 67, head of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, and two other incumbent Standing Committee members were not included in the party's new 205-member Central Committee formed Saturday, meaning they will no longer wield authority at the apex of power.

The two others are China's top legislator Li Zhanshu, 72, and Vice Premier Han Zheng, 68. They had been expected to leave the leadership based on the party's unwritten but de facto retirement age of 68, which is not applied to Xi.

In addition to Li Qiang and Ding, Chen Min'er, 62, party secretary of the southwestern city of Chongqing, and Li Xi, 66, party secretary of Guangdong Province in the country's south, are prospective new members of the top leadership, according to sources familiar with the situation.

Chen and Li Xi are also Xi followers. Whether Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, 59, who is believed to have fewer ties to Xi, will enter the Standing Committee, has been drawing attention.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, 69, could be promoted to the 25-member Politburo and succeed China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi, 72, who was dropped from the Central Committee.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, 56, was elected to the Central Committee, raising the possibility that he could replace Wang Yi as foreign minister.

