A Filipino-American man on Thursday afternoon (US time) pleaded not guilty in a San Diego courtroom to a murder charge in connection to his wife's death.

Maya Millete, who was in an apparent "toxic relationship" with husband Larry Millete, has been missing since January, but District Attorney Summer Stephan said a murder charge could be filed even though a body hasn't been found.

"The law is so crystal clear that we cannot let someone murder someone and gain a benefit by hiding the body in a way that we cannot discover it," Stephan said, according to a CBS News report.

Larry, 41, is due back in court for a bail hearing on November 4.

The arrest warrant revealed more details of the circumstances that led to the disappearance of Maya, 40, and accusations against Larry.

According to the warrant, beginning in September 2020 Larry had become controlling and obsessed with Maya, accusing her of cheating.

He was displaying erratic behavior, including researching date rape drugs, as well as communicating with spellcasters to stop Maya from leaving the marriage.

The warrant also revealed that Larry once choked Maya until she passed out.

According to the Chula Vista Police Department, Larry was served a gun violence restraining order in May. In a July court hearing, he was named a person of interest in Maya's disappearance.

The search for Maya’s remains continues. — With a report from Steve Angeles, TFC News North America

RELATED VIDEO: