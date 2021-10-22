COVID-19 death toll nears 5 million worldwide



The novel coronavirus has killed at least 4,926,579 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT (6 p.m. Philippine time) on Friday.

At least 242,393,310 cases of coronavirus have been registered. The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country. They exclude revisions made by other statistical organizations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Thursday, 7,387 new deaths and 449,791 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on the latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,812, followed by Russia with 1,064 and Ukraine with 546.

The US is the worst-affected country with 733,218 deaths from 45,301,092 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 604,679 deaths from 21,697,341 cases, India with 453,042 deaths from 34,143,236 cases, Mexico with 285,669 deaths from 3,772,556 cases, and Russia with 228,453 deaths from 8,168,305 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 607 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Bosnia-Herzegovina with 344, North Macedonia with 337, Montenegro with 327, Bulgaria with 327, and Hungary with 315.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 1,512,762 deaths from 45,653,856 cases, Europe 1,366,679 deaths from 71,928,513 infections, and Asia 860,332 deaths from 55,340,236 cases.

The United States and Canada have reported 761,871 deaths from 46,992,403 cases, Africa 216,423 deaths from 8,456,873 cases, the Middle East 205,919 deaths from 13,786,823 cases, and Oceania 2,593 deaths from 234,614 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.