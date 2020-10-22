India's coronavirus tally crosses 7.7 million

Women wearing protective face masks commute in a suburban train after authorities resumed the train services for women passengers during non-peak hours, amidst the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2020. Niharika Kulkarni, Reuters

MUMBAI— India's coronavirus infections rose by 55,839, taking its tally to 7.71 million, health ministry data showed on Thursday.

Cases in India have dipped since a peak in September, but experts warn that infections could surge as the peak festival season approaches.

India has the world's second highest number of infections after the United States, which has a tally of 8.3 million.

Virus deaths in the south Asian nation rose by 702 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 116,616, the ministry added.