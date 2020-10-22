China keeps ban on outbound tours due to virus risk

This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan City, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, slowly reopened businesses to improve its economy after China largely brought its domestic epidemic under control. Stringer, AFP

SHANGHAI - China will continue to suspend outbound group tours and ban travel agencies from allowing inbound tours due to the risk of a resurgence in coronavirus cases this winter, authorities said.

The country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism made the announcement in a notice published on its website on Wednesday.

China first suspended both domestic and outbound tours in January as part of stringent pandemic control measures to curb the spread of the virus which first emerged in the central city of Wuhan. However, since July it has allowed domestic tours to resume amid a sharp drop in the number of new local cases.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Its curbs on outbound group tours have had a debilitating impact on the tourism industry in countries such as Thailand which have become heavily reliant on Chinese tourists over the years. (Reporting by Brenda Goh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)