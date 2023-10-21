Watch more News on iWantTFC

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently joined a celebration in Virginia Beach for the Filipino-American History Month this October.

The event, hosted by the FilAm Community Action Group, honored Filipinos who served in the U.S. military.

Majority of the estimated 45,000 FilAms in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia has lineage that can be traced to a Filipino relative who served in the U.S. Navy.

"I must stop and say my great appreciation for the heroes who served this nation in our military," said Youngkin. "No community across Virginia and the nation, I believe, have contributed so mightily than the Filipino community."

In the event, the Republican governor thanked law enforcement heroes, with a special recognition to the pride of the FilAms, Alvie Culanding, who was promoted recently as the deputy chief of the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Members of the Fil-Am community welcomed Youngkin's move to expand tax exemptions in the state to military veterans on their retirement pay.

Vince Medina, a veteran who served in the Navy for 20 years, said the tax break is a big deal.

"We salute Governor Youngkin for allowing us to experience those tax breaks on our hard-earned retirement money," he said. "In today’s economy, [where] everything is really skyrocketing right now, every penny helps."

The Virginia governor also issued a proclamation declaring October as Filipino-American History Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Youngkin called the observance to the attention of all Virginia citizens. FILCAG's president, Dr. Laarni Bibay, welcomed the move.

"It brings so much pride and joy on my part," she said. "As a Filipino-American who has lived here for a long time, we actually want to work, support public leaders who will protect and promote the needs of the community."