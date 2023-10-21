Group helps Filipino newcomers in Canada with free items

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Despite the chilly weather, Eric Muñoz didn't hesitate to pick up the monitor and broiler gifted to him by Joe Dadural from the "Pinoy Buy Nothing" group in Toronto.

Muñoz and his family are newcomers to Canada, and he said the items meant a lot to them.

"It's a big help for me at work," he said. "It warms the heart because you can see that the 'Bayanihan' spirit is there, with fellow Filipinos helping each other to thrive in a foreign country."

The Pinoy Buy Nothing group in Toronto was founded by Joe Dadural, who was once a recipient of a buy nothing group in his local community.

Feeling inspired by the support he received, Dadural is now giving back by assisting newcomers in canada.

His group now has 2,700 active members. The platform, he said, allows members to post everything: from used toys, shoes, appliances, or any other items that they like to donate or, for the newcomers, to request.

"The primary goal of the group is to promote 'Bayanihan,'" Dadural said. "Second, it's about avoiding the unnecessary disposal of useful items. Moreover, it's about building friendships."

He added: "It's wonderful when we, as Filipinos, come together so that newcomers feel welcomed, and they have friends."

Meg Bautista is an international student who moved to Canada with her family two months ago. She expressed her gratitude for the group's support.

"Someone generously gave me winter boots and jackets, so we're all set for winter," she said. "For us, as international students, every single penny is incredibly valuable."

Dadural said the group is not only about sharing but also about promoting sustainable practices to help the environment.

The Pinoy Buy Nothing group marks its first anniversary this October.

Dadural has expanded the initiative to other areas in the Greater Toronto Area to reach more Filipinos.