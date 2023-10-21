Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino pride was recently on full display in Cambridge in time for Filipino-American History Month this October.

Now on it’s second year, the Philippine American Alliance organized the biggest Fil-Am festival in the Bay State’s 44th annual Oktoberfest and Honk Parade at the historic Harvard Square.

Philippine Consul General Senen Mangalile thanked the organizers for the event, "so that we can have a slice of the Philippines" in the square.

Cambridge is home to Ivy League universities such as the MIT and Harvard.

Among this year’s special guest at the FilAm fest was Lady Aileen Orsal, Harvard’s first ever Filipino Language instructor..

Harvard hires its first-ever Filipino language instructor

"I'm here at Harvard because of the big Filipino and Filipino-American community," said Orsal. "Thank you for advocating our culture, our language."

Orsal added that she hopes to serve the community better.

The festival also featured an array of Filipino food, such as the adobo (braised pork), and desserts like the halo-halo. The annual event offered something for everyone including discerning foodie’s palate.

Festivalgoers were also treated to songs by the event's headliner, the "Queen of Freestyle" Jocelyn Enriquez.

Her electronic dance music were not only popular in dance clubs across America, but she was also among the first Fil-Ams to make it on billboard in the 90s.

Her single "A Little Bit of Ecstasy" peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Music/Maxi-singles Sales Chart and #55 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, rising star Raynn, Fil-Am rapper EZ Mil's sister, is all grown-up and is ready to make a name for herself in the U.S. music industry.

"Music in itself is made for the human heart," she said. "That’s what music is. I want to keep that soul alive in the music that I make, I wanted to put all the feelings that I have, like from my life into each and every song that I make."