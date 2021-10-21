Tokyo to lift COVID restrictions on eateries

The Tokyo metropolitan government will lift restrictions on restaurants and bars over the coronavirus pandemic from Monday as the capital has seen a steady decline in the number of infections, officials said Thursday.

Some 102,000 eateries certified as taking anti-virus measures have currently been asked to stop serving alcohol by 8 p.m. and to close by 9 p.m.

The metropolitan government will in principle continue to limit the number of people who can sit at the same table to four. But five or more will be allowed if they present proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, the officials said.

The capital will finalize the decision later in the day at a meeting with health experts.