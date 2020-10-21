HK thieves make off with HK$1.5 million worth of mobile phones stolen from parked truck

Hong Kong police on Wednesday were poring over surveillance camera footage in an effort to track down thieves who stole HK$1.5 million (about US$194,000) worth of mobile phones from a truck in the car park of a commercial building in Hung Hom.

The incident happened shortly after midday, when the truck driver left his vehicle on the second level of Gemstar Tower’s parking structure on Man Lok Street and went to deliver goods.

When he returned at around 12.15pm, he found a pallet loaded with boxes in the truck’s cargo compartment was missing, and called the police.

A police spokesman said an initial investigation showed one pallet of goods containing 800 mobile phones was stolen from the truck, with the value of the haul estimated at HK$1.5 million.

Detectives from the Kowloon City criminal investigation unit are handling the case. So far, no one has been arrested.

Police figures show reports of thefts from vehicles across the city rose 57 per cent, to 994, in the first eight months of this year, up from 633 in the same period last year.

