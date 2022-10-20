Explosions at Myanmar prison kill eight, including child

A handout photo made available by the Myanmar Military Information Team shows the scene of an explosion at the Insein Prison in Yangon, Myanmar, 19 October 2022. According to a statement from the State Military Council, at least eight people were killed and 18 others injured by explosions caused by parcel bombs near the entrance gates of the Insein prison. Another parcel bomb was found and defused after security cleared the area. EPA-EFE/MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM / HANDOUT



YANGON - At least eight people, including a child, were killed and 18 others injured Wednesday when parcel bombs exploded at a prison in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, the country's ruling military said.

Two explosions occurred at the Insein Prison around 9:40 a.m., one inside a building near an entrance gate and the other outdoors, killing at least three of the prison staff and five civilians, including a 10-year-old girl, the military said in a statement, adding that five prison personnel were among the 18 injured.

Following the blasts, an unexploded bomb was found inside the building on a counter for parcels and was disposed of, the military said.

The jail for political prisoners and those with other types of charges is notorious for its inhumane conditions. The civilian victims included family members of political prisoners who were delivering food to loved ones serving time, according to local media reports.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet.

In Myanmar, conflicts between the military and people calling for democracy have been ongoing, with an increasing number of civilian casualties since the military staged a coup in February last year, toppling the elected government of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The military has raided armed groups of a parallel underground government set up by pro-democracy forces and ethnic minorities across the country.

Three civilian pilgrims were killed and 18 more injured on Wednesday last week when over a dozen armed members of a local anti-junta group backed by ethnic minorities attacked the military's security forces in the country's southeastern Mon State.

==Kyodo

