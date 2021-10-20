KUMAMOTO, Japan—An eruption was observed Wednesday at Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan, the weather agency said.
The eruption occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level was raised to 3 on a scale of 5, with people urged not to approach the mountain.
Volcanic ash flew more than 1 kilometer from the crater and reached a height of about 3,500 meters, the agency said.
The latest eruption came after a small-scale one on Thursday.
RELATED VIDEO
ANC, Japan, Tokyo, Kumamoto, Mt. Aso, volcano, eruption