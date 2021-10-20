Smoke and ash are seen during an eruption on Mount Aso, a volcano in Kumamoto, Kyushu, Japan, Oct. 20, 2021, in this still image obtained from video. Courtesy of Twitter @NINJA250_NBYK/Reuters

KUMAMOTO, Japan—An eruption was observed Wednesday at Mt. Aso in southwestern Japan, the weather agency said.

The eruption occurred at 11:43 a.m. at the No. 1 Nakadake crater, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Mt. Aso's volcanic alert level was raised to 3 on a scale of 5, with people urged not to approach the mountain.

Volcanic ash flew more than 1 kilometer from the crater and reached a height of about 3,500 meters, the agency said.

The latest eruption came after a small-scale one on Thursday.

