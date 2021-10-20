Security forces inspect the site of an explosion in central Damascus, Syria, Oct. 20, 2021. Firas Makdesi, Reuters

DAMASCUS — A bomb attack on an army bus in Damascus, Syria killed at least 13 people Wednesday in the bloodiest such attack in years, the SANA state news agency reported.

"A terrorist bombing using 2 explosive devices targeted a passing bus" on a key bridge in the capital, the news agency said, reporting an initial casualty toll of 13 dead and 3 wounded.

Images released by SANA showed a burning bus and what it said was a bomb squad defusing a third device that had been planted in the same area.

Damascus had been mostly spared such violence in recent years, especially since troops and allied militia retook the last significant rebel bastion near the capital in 2018.

