Internationally trained professionals who move to Canada have struggled for years to get their credentials recognized in the country.

But in the wake of reports that new immigrants are projected to fill 380,000 jobs that will open in B.C. in 10 years, the provincial government is re-thinking its process of credential recognition.

Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore said they will soon file a bill in the legislature to improve the foreign credential recognition process for internationally educated professionals.

"Newcomers coming to BC with skills, having studied in other countries, are so important," she said. "We really need qualified workers."

A government survey done last Spring has found that internationally-trained professionals face various obstacles before they can be licensed to practice in their field.

The B.C. Chamber of Commerce described this process as “complex, costly, and time consuming.”

The experience is shared by many immigrants, including Filipino-Canadians.

"When you get here, there are so many requirements," said Tony Ortega of the Cebuano Society of BC. "I have a master's degree in Public Service Management. When I prepared my documents for evaluation, it ended for second year college. So I was advised to go back for schooling."

The survey also showed that newcomers often don’t have the resources nor the time to pursue their profession, as they are busy supporting their family.

Respondents further say that many employers require Canadian experience before they are hired. But some believe this is just another form of discrimination.

Elmore said the new legislation will address these barriers and require more accountability and transparency from the regulatory bodies.

"There’ll be a number of processes put in place," she said, "for them to improve the process, make it more efficient in terms of how they recognize foreign credentials, to bring fairness and transparency."

Filipino-Canadians lauded the development. The measure, if filed, is expected to pass into law by the end of the year.