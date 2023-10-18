Watch more News on iWantTFC

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in British Columbia, the faces of Filipino-Canadian health workers were mostly the only ones that patients saw in hospitals and in long-term care facilities.

Today, as the virus threatens a resurgence in the Canadian province, the non-profit advocacy group Filipino B.C. believes it is time to tell the stories of these heroes of the health crisis.

"As a community, we are great at telling stories about ourselves to each other, but not to everyone else," said RJ Aquino of Filipino B.C. "But does the rest of the world know how people are dealing with, still dealing with it, how they were impacted?"

“Bayani” or “Heroes” in English, is the first installment of Filipino B.C.'s oral history project, put together by filmmaker Emir Bautista.

"If we go back to what happened to us three years ago, the healthcare system of the entire world crashed," said Bautista. "It's hard, it's difficult. And it's painstaking. We don't want that to happen again. And I think we are not ready for the next one."

Walter Lumamba, coordinator for the B.C. Nurses Union, said that he, too, felt discriminated on because of his accent and of the color of his skin.

But he and his fellow Filipino nurses soldiered on and continued to provide care, working long hours during the pandemic.

He said the stress eventually took a toll on their mental health.

"Even until now many of our nurses, even myself, have the PTSD of that event," said Lumamba. "And the problem here as well is that nobody has supported us. No debriefing."

Filipino-Canadian legislator Mable Elmore said British Columbia recognizes the need to take care of everyone’s mental health. She gave the assurance that support mechanisms are in place for those who are suffering.

"If they’re having difficulties to share what [they are] going through, don’t suffer alone, don’t suffer in silence," said Elmore. "There are supports, there are services available to reach out."

Aquino hopes that with through Bayani project, they will be able to give a face to those who toiled during a dark time in recent history.