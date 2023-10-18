Watch more News on iWantTFC

It was a historic moment for the Filipino-American community of the Coachella Valley.

The first Coachella Valley Filipino Festival drew thousands of people from Southern California and even from other states to kick off Filipino-American History Month.

The event also celebrated Philippine culture, and honored Filipinos for their contributions to the U.S.

The hot desert air was filled with aromas of Filipino classic dishes, sounds of modern and traditional Filipino music, along with dazzling costumes and dances representing the islands.

The inaugural event was a huge undertaking, but organizers said it was born out of love and respect for Filipino heritage.

“It’s been in the works for over two and half years," said Michael Milan, chairman of the festival's organizing committee. "I want the Filipino people who are local to the desert to feel valued, seen and be proud."

The history of Filipinos in the desert dates back over 75 years ago, when just after World War Two, Filipino farmworkers, chefs and hospitality professionals settled in the neighborhood of Demuth Park in Palm Springs.

Apart from the festival, a historical marker is in the works in the city to honor the FilAm community.

“There is the corner of Taquitz and Palm Canyon where Manila Town was," said Isabel Chapman, a member of the planning committee. "It’s so amazing to see that over the years, we have gotten more unified.”

The festival also offered services and information on important issues that FilAms face, especially on mental health.

Organizers stressed the crucial roles that FilAms play in building and in strengthening the nine cities of the Coachella Valley and beyond, especially in the healthcare sector.

“We care with our hearts," said health worker Terence Nañez. "I think it's the most important contribution here in the valley. It’s very nice to see the Filipino people coming together to create the community in the Philippines that we always miss.”