One person died and 7 others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana early on Sunday, the second such deadly incident on campus in less than a week, the school said.

One of the injured was a student at the university, while the rest were not, Grambling State posted on Twitter. The shooting took place about 1 a.m. during homecoming weekend, it said.

Further homecoming events planned for Sunday were canceled, and classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday. A curfew was imposed on campus from 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice, the school said.

The shooting came just days after a non-student was fatally shot by another non-student early on Wednesday in front of the university's Favrot Student Union building, Grambling State said.

Two students fleeing the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. That incident also occurred around 1 a.m., officials said.

The university said on Wednesday it would increase security on campus after that shooting.

Louisiana State Police, who are investigating both incidents, said the 2 shootings are believed to be unrelated. The agency said it had identified Jatavious Carroll, 18, also known as "Rabbit," as a suspect in Wednesday's shooting.

The agency asked for help in locating him.

Grambling State University is a public, historically Black university in Grambling, Louisiana.

