The Hong Kong Observatory issued the No 3 warning signal at 11.30am on Monday with Typhoon Nesat intensifying over the past few hours, as education authorities suspended kindergarten classes.

But the weather forecaster said it was unlikely that the No 8 signal would come before midnight, unless the storm took a more northerly track or became significantly stronger.

“Nesat has edged steadily towards the coast of Guangdong in the past few hours. According to the present forecast track, gale winds associated with Nesat will keep a distance from the coast of Guangdong,” the Observatory said.

It warned there would be swells at sea, advising members of the public to stay away from the shoreline and not to engage in water sports.

According to Observatory scientific officer David Lam Hok-yin, the maximum sustained wind speed near the centre of Nesat is 140km/h, and is expected to rise to 155km/h by Tuesday morning.

He added there would be strong northerly winds with mostly cloudy skies and some rain in the afternoon or evening.

The temperature is expected to dip to a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, with wind and rain over the next couple of days.

The Education Bureau also announced that kindergarten classes and schools for children with physical and intellectual disabilities were suspended. But such schools should keep their premises open and implement contingency measures to look after students who had arrived, the bureau added.