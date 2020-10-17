Ardern's Labour Party wins New Zealand election, opposition concedes

Supporters cheer as they watch the results come in for the general election between incumbent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and challenger Judith Collins during the New Zealand Labour Party election night event in Auckland, New Zealand, October 17, 2020. AAP Image/David Rowland via Reuters

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's Labour Party overwhelmingly won the country's general election on Saturday, her opponent Judith Collins said.

"To Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who I have phoned, congratulations on your result because it is, I believe, an outstanding result for the Labour Party," Collins said in a televised speech.

With a quarter of the vote still to be counted, Labor has 49 percent of the vote and its ally the Green Party has 7.6 percent, with Collins' National Party holding 27 percent.

