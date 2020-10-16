Japan names new ambassadors to Philippines, New Zealand, 14 other countries

TOKYO - The Japanese government on Friday named new ambassadors to the Philippines, New Zealand and 14 other countries.

In the appointments effective next Monday, the government named Kazuhiko Koshikawa as the new ambassador to the Philippines, Shinjiro Komatsu to Costa Rica, Mitsuyuki Takada to Albania, Yasunori Nakayama to Greece, Takashi Hoshiyama to Botswana, Hiroshi Ueda to Romania and Koichi Ito to New Zealand.

Akira Imamura was tapped as ambassador to Georgia, Takashi Okada to Afghanistan, Akira Kono to Algeria, Shuichiro Kawaguchi to Mauritius, Satoshi Tanaka to Zimbabwe, Masato Otaka to Hungary and Hiroyuki Minami to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, also effective next Monday.

Makoto Ito, ambassador to Albania, was named as a new envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and ambassador to Serbia Takahiko Katsumata was picked to double as envoy to Montenegro, effective immediately.

