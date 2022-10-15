US announces $725M in new military assistance to Ukraine

A view of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARs) during joint military exercises at Crow Valley in the town of Capas, Tarlac province, Philippines, 14 April 2016. A firing of High Mobility Rocket System (HIMARs), the first to be carried out in the country, were conducted as military officials from Japan, Australia, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries watched the military drill. EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

WASHINGTON, United States - The United States will send an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the State Department and Pentagon announced Friday.

The aid comes "in the wake of Russia’s brutal missile attacks on civilians across Ukraine," and "the mounting evidence of atrocities by Russia’s forces," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

This newest package includes more ammunition for the HIMARS rocket system, the Department of Defense said in a separate statement.

It brings the total US military assistance to Ukraine to $18.3 billion since the start of President Joe Biden's administration, Blinken said.

The assistance will also include anti-tank weapons, anti-radiation missiles known as HARMs, vehicles and medical supplies, according to the Defense Department.

"We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination," Blinken said.

"The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine."

caw/des

© Agence France-Presse