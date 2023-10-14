West Maui reopens to public despite pushback from locals

Watch more News on iWantTFC

West Maui officially reopened to the public on Oct. 8, two months since the historic town of Lahaina was hit by the massive wildfire.

It followed the decision of Hawaii Governor Josh Green, in the hopes that tourism will help drive economic recovery for Maui.

Over 8,000 residents in Maui previously lost their jobs due to the wildfires.

“We just need to move forward," said Lucky Joy, a rental car owner. "We need to help each other so that we can rebuild Maui.”

The number of visitors to the island decreased by 70% after the fire, when government officials discouraged nonessential travel to Maui.

One Filipino-American, who was among those displaced, said he understands the reason for the move.

“It kind of just resembles how it was back in COVID," said Lester Dumayas. "All the roads are empty, there's a bunch of rental cars all lined up right by the airport. I'm pretty sure a lot of small businesses are being affected by it too.”

But as displaced residents continue to wait for what will happen to them next, many are on the fence about welcoming tourists back to West Maui.

“There might be a split between opening up tourism again because there are people who are just very worried about the income and then also respecting those who are grieving," said Debra Arellano.

She added: "But people need to pay the bills, people need to make medical care so they're going to say bring the tourists back.”

Dozens of people recently went to the state capitol in Honolulu to deliver a petition signed by more than 14,000 Maui residents. They urged Governor Green to delay the reopening of West Maui.

“People are very upset that they're prioritizing tourists over the residents and haven't allotted enough time for the residents to heal over what happened to them," said Krizhna Bayudan.

Bayudan also said that state officials should focus on the needs of locals "rather than working and serving strangers right now."

And especially with the stress of trying to find housing, I think that they have other priorities to be focusing on rather than working and serving strangers right now.”

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said the reopening of West Maui will undergo a phased approach. The first phase, he said, will cover areas from Kapalua to Kahana Villa, while the rest will happen at a later date to allow more time to address housing options for the displaced.

Green, meanwhile, said that anyone staying in hotels will not be displaced by tourists. He added, however, that some may need to relocate to other hotels due to contracts with certain facilities expiring soon.