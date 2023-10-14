Over 115 teachers from the Philippines recently arrived in Houston under Special J1 visas.

They represent the latest batch of teachers to be hired by Houston area school districts. Some 800 Filipino teachers are now being recruited annually for the state of Texas alone.

Filipinos also currently rank among the highest in America’s search and recruitment of grade school and high school teachers.

"I believe in calling," said Mecka Ballon, a special education teacher. "These kids need help and I want to make a difference in their lives."

But the journey to the U.S. was far from easy for the educators. Just like many others seeking opportunities abroad, they also face financial hurdles.

Some of them share that they had to rely on lending companies to help cover their processing fees, which can amount to over P500,000 pesos or $10,000.

Marco Lopez, vice consul at the Philippine Consulate in Houston, said they are ready to assist Filipinos facing challenges.

"We have the financial assistance that helps our fellow countrymen in other countries who encouter legal problems, or those with emergency," he said. "We can help them."

Aside from financial challenges, the newly arrived teachers also grapple with the realities of living abroad.

There is a great need for everyday items, ranging from personal care, to clothing, and even to furniture. Many teachers share living arrangements or rely on the generosity of locals for temporary housing.

But despite the hardships, they said it’s the love of teaching that draws them here.

Local non-profit organizations have come together to offer a support system that assists teachers and sees to their full adjustment.

The Society for the Advancement of Filipino Educators and Education Professionals helps collect financial donations, as well as household and personal items, which are given to the teachers each week.

"As an organization we want the Filipino teachers to be able to prove themselves and be part of the policy making here in Houston," said Corazon Flores, the group's president, "and help improve the educational system [for the] success of our students."

The J1 visas will allow the teachers to work in Texas for up to three years. They will also have the option to renew their contracts, and extend their stay for another two years.

The program faced uncertainty during the Trump administration, when the entry of certain foreign nationals, including J1 visa holders, was suspended.

But thanks to the advocacy groups and political support, foreign educators were again allowed to teach in the U.S.

"With the increasing need for technology, a lot of our Houston veteran teachers can't keep up with the change," said Flores. "They need young blood to jump into the challenge. "Our Filipino teachers have an excellent education. I can attest to that."