A former Philippine diplomat will seek to clinch the commissioner post in Hudson County in New Jersey.

Republican Leandro Lachica said he hopes that his personal approach will help him overcome a big hurdle: running in a solid Democratic area.

“I’m aware of what’s needed but also conscious of what is possible," he said. "I’m focusing on cultivating trust instead of alienating relationships.”

Lachica is a lawyer who previously served as consul at the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

He believes he has the skill set not only to mount a political campaign against a popular incumbent, Democrat Ken Kopacz, but also to serve as county commissioner.

“There are various services within the county, particularly family welfare assistance to the seniors to the handicapped, those with the low income, mainly managed through the county," said Lachica. "These are state programs managed through the county system.”

The candidate and his supporters are firm believers of the saying that every vote counts.

In the primary election in District 1 last June, over 3,000 Democratic voters turned up for Kopacz, while 540 Republicans cast their ballot for Lachica.

A welcome development for Lachica's campaign, however, is that in a general election, a voter can choose a candidate from any party.

“All of us are going to do our best for him to win because we know he can serve better," said one of the campaign volunteers. “It’s about time."

Lachica said that win or lose, he hopes that his campaign will highlight the importance of representation in American politics.