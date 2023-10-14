Watch more News on iWantTFC

Retired Filipino professor Aprodicio Laquian, who briefly served as former president Joseph Estrada's chief of staff, has died at the age of 88.

The 88-year-old died on Oct. 7 at St. John's Hospice in Vancouver after a long illness.

His death was announced on social media by Canadian Filipino Net, of which he was the founding editor.

Laquian graduated cum laude in Public Administration from the University of the Philippines in 1959.

He earned his doctorate at MIT, worked for the United Nations, and traveled to various countries before settling in Canada.

In 2000, Laquian renounced his Canadian citizenship to serve as chief of staff for Estrada but left after 41 days.

Community leaders in Vancouver paid tribute to Laquian and remembered him for helping immigrants and care workers in the Canadian city.

"He believed in us," said Lorina Serafico of the Vancouver Committee on Domestic Workers' and Caregivers' Rights. "In our call for landed status. He believed that our work is important to the economy of Canada."

Filipino-Canadian lawmaker Mable Elmore remembered Laquian as an inspiration to the community.

Elmore said she was humbled when Laquian presented her with a plaque of congratulations when she was first elected in 2009.

"He was just always someone I admired and looked up to," said the lawmaker. "And also someone that I really tried, through my public service, to really meet that expectation that he had set."

Laquian was a friend of the late Dahong Pilipino founder Leonardo “Ding” Cunanan.”

Cunanan's son, Leo Jr., is now the publisher of the community director. He said the professor's death is a great loss to the community.

"We lost a great man," he said. "We lost a wonderful individual that has inspired the whole community with his passion, and his love for the Filipino people."

Cunanan said Laquian's family is now planning to bring the professor's ashes back to the Philippines.