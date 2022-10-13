13-year-old arrested in killing of elderly Pinoy in LA

LOS ANGELES—A minor was arrested over the shoplifting incident that left a 68-year-old Filipino dead in Los Angeles’s Highland Park neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday (Los Angeles time) that a 13-year-old Hispanic male was the suspect that struck store clerk Steven Reyes with a scooter.

In a statement, the LAPD said that a group of four teenagers had tried to steal several items. When Reyes and another clerk tried to stop them, a struggle ensued, with the suspect striking Reyes in the head with the scooter.

Reyes died on the way to the hospital.

The LAPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the other three suspects: another male, and two females. All of them were described as Hispanic teens.

Anyone with information is advised to call 1-877-LAPD 24-7 or log onto lacrimesstoppers.org.

