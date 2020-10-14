'On brink of disaster': Shaken Europe battles COVID surge

People wearing protective masks wait to board a ferry, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy 14 October 2020. Ciro De Luca, Reuters

PRAGUE/BRUSSELS - European nations are extending restrictions well beyond social life to close schools, cancel surgeries and enlist legions of student medics as overwhelmed authorities face their nightmare scenario of a COVID-19 resurgence at the onset of winter.

Most European governments eased lockdowns over the summer to start reviving economies already heading for unprecedented downturns and job losses from the pandemic's first wave.

But the return of normal activity - from packed restaurants to new university terms - fuelled a sharply rising spike in cases all over the continent.

Bars and pubs were among the first to shut or face earlier closing in the new lockdowns, but now the surging infection rates are also testing governments' resolve to keep schools and non-COVID medical care going.

The Czech Republic, which has Europe's worst rate per capita, has shifted schools to distance learning and plans to call up thousands of medical students. Hospitals are cutting non-urgent medical procedures to free up beds.

"Sometimes we are at the edge of crying," said Lenka Krejcova, a head nurse at Slany hospital near Prague, as builders hurried to turn a general ward into a COVID-19 department.

Poland is ramping up training for nurses and considering creating military field hospitals, Moscow is to move many students to online learning, and Northern Ireland is closing schools for two weeks.

"I don't have any good information. We are on the brink of disaster," said immunologist Pawel Grzesiowski in Poland, which reported a record 6,526 infections and 116 deaths on Wednesday.

IMPOSSIBLE CHOICES

Major European economies such as Germany, Britain and France have so far resisted pressure to close schools, a move that during the spring lockdowns created hardship as many parents juggled child care and work from home.

In Germany, politicians are debating whether to extend the Christmas-New Year school break to reduce contagion, though critics say there is no evidence schools have been hot spots.

The Netherlands returned to partial lockdown on Wednesday, closing bars and restaurants, but kept schools open.

European infections have been running at an average of almost 100,000 a day - about a third of the global total - forcing governments to tighten restrictions while attempting to calibrate them to protect health without destroying livelihoods.

The United Kingdom, France, Russia and Spain accounted for more than half of Europe's new cases in the week to Oct. 11, according to the World Health Organization.

"It's a mess, it's a mess, my son, what can I tell you? We really don't know how we are going to end up," said a pensioner in Rome.

WAR MEMORIES

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to unveil further restrictions on Wednesday, with media reporting that city curfews are under consideration.

France's five largest cities - Paris, Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse and Lille - are already on maximum alert, with bars and gyms closed and restaurants under strict controls.

"Curfew ... this is a word we haven’t heard in a long time," shrugged pensioner Francis Boutry at a Paris market, recalling the 1954-62 Algerian war.

"What can we do? We have to stop this virus somehow."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces opposition calls for another national lockdown in England, but has so far resisted. Hospital admissions, however, are climbing and field hospitals constructed in the spring are once more being readied.

In Spain, authorities in Catalonia are set to announce either a closure of bars and restaurants for two weeks or a drastic reduction in opening hours.

In Belgium, with Europe's second worst infection rate per capita, hospitals must now reserve a quarter of their beds for COVID-19 patients.

"We can't see the end of the tunnel today," Renaud Mazy, managing director of the University Clinics of Saint-Luc in Brussels, told La Premiere radio.