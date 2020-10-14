Home  >  Overseas

ANC

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

Rocky Swift, Reuters

Posted at Oct 14 2020 03:23 PM

TOKYO — A Japanese supercomputer has showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.

The finding suggests that the use of humidifiers may help limit infections during times when window ventilation is not possible, according to a study released on Tuesday by research giant Riken and Kobe University.

The researchers used the Fugaku supercomputer to model the emission and flow of virus-like particles from infected people in a variety of indoor environments.

Air humidity of lower than 30% resulted in more than double the amount of aerosolized particles compared to levels of 60% or higher, the simulations showed.

The study also indicated that clear face shields are not as effective as masks in preventing the spread of aerosols. Other findings showed that diners are more at risk from people to their side compared to across the table, and the number of singers in choruses should be limited and spaced out.

The research team led by Makoto Tsubokura has previously used the Fugaku supercomputer to model contagion conditions in trains, work spaces, and class rooms.

Watch more in iWant or TFC.tv
Read More:  COVID-19   coronavirus airborne   COVID-19 update   COVID-19 humidity   Kobe University   Fugaku supercomputer   virus dispersion   humidity   ANC   ANC Top   overseas     