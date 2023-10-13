Palestinians look at the aftermath of an Israeli air strike on Gaza City, on October 9, 2023. Haitham Imad, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Hamas does not represent Palestinians, an ambassador said on Friday, as he urged world leaders reconsider their stance on Israel's war against the militant group and listen to his people's concerns.



Hamas gunmen killed more than 1,200 people in Israel and took about 150 hostages in a Saturday surprise attack. Israel has retaliated by raining air and artillery strikes in Hamas-run Gaza for six days, claiming more than 1,400 lives and displacing over 400,000 people in the crowded enclave.

"Hamas is not Palestine. Hamas is an organization trying to fight for liberation of Palestine. What made Hamas, Hamas is the absence of real political hope for the Palestinian people," Palestinian Ambassador to the Philippines Saleh Mohammad said.



"A vast majority of the Palestinian people are very moderate, they are very open, they have signed agreements with Israel — still awaiting for Israel to implement those signed agreements," he told ANC's "Headstart."

Israel's retaliatory attacks targeted not just Hamas, but Palestinians civilians, mosques, schools, and relief operations, said the ambassador.

Mohammad lamented that the world "turned a blind eye" on the assault and that "nobody's listening" to Palestinians' plea for help.

"We are merely trying to end the over 75 years occupation to our homeland. We are just trying to establish our independent state and live like any other nation on earth. Our demand is not much," the ambassador said.

"I appeal to world leaders, through you, please review your decision on Palestine... We do not deserve these killings. Each time, each cycle of killings will beget more violence," he said.



US President Joe Biden has vowed unwavering support for Israel and not called for restraint against Hamas.

Fears have grown for Gaza's 2.4 million people now enduring the fifth war in 15 years in the coastal enclave.

Israeli fighter jets and drones have flown above Gaza in a relentless bombardment that has leveled entire blocks and destroyed thousands of buildings.

Israel has also cut off water, food and power supplies to Gaza.

Israeli Energy Minister Israel Katz vowed the siege would remain in force until the hostages are freed.

Hamas has threatened to kill hostages if Israel bombs Gaza civilian targets without advance warning.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse