A Palestinian boy looks at a destroyed car from inside his family car following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Oct. 12, 2023. Mohammed Saber, EPA-EFE

MANILA — The rescue of hostages and safety of civilians are a priority for Israel as it traded heavy fire with Hamas for a sixth day, an official said on Friday.

Israeli authorities use different techniques to alert civilians to evacuate an area before launching airstrikes towards Hamas targets in Gaza, said Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Lt. Col. Amnon Sheffler.

"We use leaflets that have been dropped in Gaza... We use small armaments to tell people when we can that they need to leave that area. We make phone calls to alert them that a strike will be carried out if we know that they are civilians in the area and we do many other measures," he said.

But the official admitted, "Sadly, there are times that we cannot [alert civilians]."

Israel has vowed to "crush" Hamas after gunmen from the Palestinian Islamist group stormed across the border and killed 1,200 people -- the deadliest attack on the country since it was founded 75 years ago.

Most of the dead were civilians, killed in the street, in their homes and at a rave party, as a deluge of rockets from Gaza rained down on Israel.

Six days since the offensive took Israel by surprise, its army has kept pounding the densely populated Gaza Strip with artillery shells and air strikes, as it prepares for a possible ground invasion.

Israel has massed forces, tanks and other heavy armor around Gaza and called up 300,000 reservists.

In a statement on Thursday the army said it has bombarded Gaza with approximately 6,000 munitions containing a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives since Saturday when it began striking Hamas targets.

Palestinian officials reported more than 1,350 dead, most of them civilians.

"We carry out strikes that are on military targets according to our values, according to our morals and according to international law of armed conflicts. We are carrying out airstrikes in Gaza in order to stop Hamas terrorists and Islamic Jihad terrorists from continuing attacking Israeli civilians," IDF's Sheffler said.

"We are standing as I said ready on all fronts and are determined to bring back safety to Israel," he added.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News