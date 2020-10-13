J&J pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials due to unexplained illness in participant

A laboratory researcher at the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Medical Center in New York on May 19, 2020. The center has been developing a coronavirus vaccine with Johnson & Johnson. Tony Luong, The New York Times

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it has temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by an independent data and safety monitoring board as well as the company's clinical and safety physicians, it said in a statement.

Stat News reported the pause earlier in the day citing a document sent to outside researchers running the 60,000-patient clinical trial, which stated that a "pausing rule" had been met, the online system used to enroll patients in the study had been closed and the data and safety monitoring board would be convened.

