Hong Kong schoolteacher accused of luring underage girls to send nude photos of selves

A primary schoolteacher in Hong Kong accused of using online encounters to induce at least seven girls to take more than 20 pornographic pictures of themselves has been remanded by a court.

Yau Chi-ho, 37, was taken to Sha Tin Magistrates' Court to face one count of procurement of persons under 16 for making pornography, an offence punishable by 10 years' prison and a HK$3,000,000 (US$387,000) fine.

Yau, who is married, allegedly offered the girl something - the nature of which has not been disclosed - via an online platform in exchange for four pornographic photos of her in August.

The victim's age and the relationship between the defendant and the victim were not mentioned in court.

Yau could face additional charges in the future, as the court was told the teacher had kept more than 20 photos containing sexual depictions of underage girls on his mobile phone and computer, with at least six other identifiable victims.

Acting principal magistrate Jason Wan Siu-ming adjourned the case to November 9 to allow police extra time for investigation, including finding the unknown victims. He refused Yau's bail application following an objection by prosecutors.

