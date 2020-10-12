Malaysian cities under partial lockdown as coronavirus spreads

People line up to pay at a supermarket after Malaysian government announced that it will impose some restrictions on movement in Kuala Lumpur and in the neighboring state of Selangor on October 14, due to the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Subang Jaya, Malaysia October 12, 2020. Lim Huey Teng, Reuters

Malaysia on Monday announced partial lockdown of its biggest city, Kuala Lumpur, its federal administrative capital Putrajaya and Selangor state that shares border with the two cities, after a spike in coronavirus cases.

Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaacob said in a statement that following advice from the health ministry, a "conditional movement control order" will be imposed for two weeks from Wednesday.

More than 7 million people will be affected by the order that bans nonessential travel outside the home except to work. Businesses can still open but schools, houses of worship, entertainment venues and public parks will be closed. All sports activities and other social gatherings like weddings are banned.

Another partial lockdown begins Tuesday in the Bornean state of Sabah, which is now the epicenter of the outbreak in the country after seeing a triple-digit surge in cases since last month.

The health ministry said a total of 563 coronavirus cases were recorded within the last 24 hours nationwide, out of which 291 were found in Sabah. Two new fatalities were also recorded in Sabah bringing the total number of death cases nationwide to 159.

Illegal migrants from neighboring Indonesia and the Philippines caught in Sabah sparked an outbreak in detention camps there that spread to the local community. Travels to and from Sabah helped spread the virus to Peninsular Malaysia.

Malaysia began imposing a nationwide partial lockdown on March 18, almost three months after the first case was recorded in the country, when cases surge into triple digits.

Its borders are still shut. But since June, following a drop in new infection cases, almost all economic sectors reopened and life seemingly returned to normal as restrictions were eased.

The country is now experiencing its third wave that originated from imported cases and the prison clusters.