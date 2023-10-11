Some Filipino graduate students in Israel set to arrive in the PH

A police officer (L) looks on as a man consoles a woman at a center for missing persons and abductees established near Ben Gurion Airport, Israel, October 9, 2023. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE.

MANILA - Some Filipino students taking graduate studies in Israel are set to arrive in the Philippines this week.

One of the students expected to come this week is Jose Emmanuel Manalastas. He is the son of Dr. Helen Manalastas, a professor of agriculture in Bulacan Agricultural State College in San Ildefonso, Bulacan.

Dr. Manalastas cannot help but worry about the safety with the ongoing war between Israel forces and the Hamas group from Palestine.

Though her son is situated in Kiryat Malakhi in Israel which is 30 kilometers away from the border communities in Israel where atrocities are ongoing, she is still worried for the safety of her son and some Filipino students in Israel.

“Siyempre po yung nababalitaan natin sa mga news po, pero po sa kanila kasi tahimik yung lugar basta po laging sarado ang bintana kasi naka-apartment kahit po ang sa taas nakasarado ang bintana nila, hindi naman po ako nagwo-worry gaano kasi siyempre sabi naman po niya huwag mag-alala kaya lang po baka yung ibang mga terrorists ay nakalibot na sa ibang lugar yun lang po ang inaalala ko,” she said.

Her son’s flight together with some students was originally scheduled for tomorrow, October 12, but it was moved to October 13.

She hopes for an immediate return and safe travels of her son and some other returning students.

Meanwhile, some Filipino students in Israel have luckily returned to the Philippines days before the onset of war.

Among them were cousins Christian and Lhexter Villacorta who arrived in the Philippines last Friday, October 6.

They are among the graduate students in Agrostudies in Israel.

They said they are lucky they graduated before the war broke.

They are both considering applying for jobs in Israel because they believe there are high-paying jobs related to their fields of study in the country.

However, due to the ongoing crisis, they are hesitant to pursue.

“Sa ngayon po kasi medyo malala kasi nakapasok na sa boarder yung Hamas, dati po kasi puro ako lang rocket, nadedepensahan naman,” Christian said,

Lhexter addsed he will just try to apply in other countries. He is confident his experiences in Israel will help him land a job abroad,

“Nakakatakot po kasi eh, maganda po sana kaso yun nga po yung kalaban nila,”he said.

Christian and Lhexter are both graduates of Bulacan Agricultural State College.

Most of the graduates in the state college usually take post graduate agro-studies in Israel which is being facilitated by Technical Education and Skills Development Authority or TESDA.

Dr. Manalastas, who is one of the professors in Bulacan Agricultural State College said, the ongoing war in Israel will possibly affect the deployment of the next batch of Filipino students.