A group of Nepalese students take part in a candle light vigil to pray Nepalese students who died in Israel, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 9, 2023. Ten Nepali students were killed during armed attacks on Israel launched by Hamas militants in areas near the Gaza Strip, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal on Oct. 9, 2023. Narendra Shrestha, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Israel does not intend to negotiate with Hamas terrorists to rescue some 100 people that it took as hostage “at this time,” an official from Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Hamas fired at least rockets 3,000 rockets from Gaza on Saturday and sent a wave of fighters who gunned down civilians and abducted some 100 people into Gaza. Israel has yet to confirm the nationalities, identities and the status of the captives.

“We are not negotiating with anyone at this time. We are at war. This is not the time for negotiation. We are still trying to secure our border,” said Lior Haiat, spokesperson of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“We are not talking about negotiations or mediations at this time,” he said.

While Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Major Libby Wiess declined to elaborate the military’s plan to rescue the captives, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen assured other governments that his country was committed to secure all hostages regardless of their nationalities.

“We are committed to bring them back in the spirit of mutual responsibility,” Cohen told journalists in a virtual press conference.

“I want to assure you we will defeat terror because we have no other choice,” he said.

Philippine officials earlier said that at least 6 Filipinos in Israel could not be contacted by their families, but the Embassy in Tel Aviv has yet to confirm if these unaccounted individuals were among the hostages.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

‘ISRAEL WILL NOT FORGIVE’

Cohen did not give a timeline on when the Israeli forces could start rescuing Hamas’ captives. But he said that Israel “will not forgive” the Palestinian militant group.

“Hamas executed a historical massacre that the world will not forget,” Cohen said.

“Israel will not forgive. There are more than 700 slaughtered, more than 100 people held captive… We are fighting for our homeland,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC





While Israel found allies in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France and other Western countries, several Arab countries congratulated Hamas for breaching past Israel’s fences and launching attacks that would supposedly “free Palestinians.”

Meantime, Israel’s Foreign Ministry also lauded the decision of several European countries to review their financial aid packages for Palestine after the Hamas assault.

Skirmishes between Jews and Palestinians have existed for centuries as the two peoples battle over the ownership of territory, especially the Old Town of Jerusalem, which is considered as one of the holiest sites in Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

The Israel Defense Forces earlier said they neutralized nearly half of the estimated 1,000 Hamas members that charged through their borders over the weekend.

The IDF launched at least 4 air strikes in various parts of the Gaza Strip, killing over 300 Palestinian residents and injuring some 2,000 others.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israel that the war against Hamas would be “long and difficult.”

“All the places where Hamas is organized, of this city of evil, all the places where Hamas hides, operates from - we will turn them into cities of ruins,” Netanyahu said in a speech over the weekend.

“I say to the residents of Gaza: get out of there now, because we will act everywhere and with all the strength.”

