Black smoke billows from a fire on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, after a truck exploded, near Kerch, on Saturday. Moscow announced on October 8, 2022 that a truck exploded igniting a huge fire and damaging the key Kerch bridge -- built as Russia's sole land link with annexed Crimea -- and vowed to find the perpetrators, without immediately blaming Ukraine. Agence France-Presse

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday blamed Ukrainian secret services for the huge blast a day earlier that ripped through Russia's Crimea bridge, which he described as a "terrorist act".

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Putin said during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee, according to a video shared by the Kremlin.

"There is no doubt this is a terrorist act aimed at destroying critical Russian civilian infrastructure," he added.

A truck bomb on Saturday ignited a massive fire on the road and rail link between Russia and the annexed Crimea peninsula, killing three people.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the explosion.

"It's a terrorist act prepared by the Ukrainian secret services," said investigation committee chief, Alexander Bastrykin, during the meeting with Putin.

"The aim was to destroy a large civil infrastructure that is very important for Russia."

The truck travelled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, the Russian region of North Ossetia then Krasnodar before arriving on the bridge, Bastrykin added.

"The individuals who took part in organizing the truck's movements" have been identified by Russian investigators, he said.

The bridge is logistically crucial for Moscow -- a vital transport link for moving military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

It is also hugely symbolic. Putin personally inaugurated the structure in 2018 -- even driving a truck across it -- and Moscow had maintained the link was safe despite the fighting.

