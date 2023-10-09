China's top diplomat, US lawmakers agree to avoid conflict

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi. Andrej Cukic, EPA-EFE/file

China's top diplomat Wang Yi and a US congressional delegation met in Beijing on Monday and shared the view that the world's two largest economies should avoid conflict, according to media reports, as they seek to arrange talks between their presidents in November.

The six-member bipartisan Senate group led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been visiting China since Saturday. It is the first trip to the Asian country by US lawmakers in four years.

In the talks held at the capital's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Wang expressed hope that this visit would help the United States view China "more accurately and objectively" and bring bilateral relations back to the track of sound development, Hong Kong's Phoenix TV reported.

He also called for the two countries to "respect each other's core interests" and avoid letting their differences cause confrontation or conflict.

Schumer said the United States welcomes competition with China but does not seek conflict or decoupling with it, the report said.

He also sought a level playing field for US businesses in China, telling Wang that most Americans "do not believe we have that fairness now," according to Reuters news agency.

The delegation hopes to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the report added. It arrived in Shanghai on Saturday and is scheduled to visit Xian after Beijing, Phoenix TV said.

The US lawmakers' trip is the latest in a series of high-level communications between the two countries, whose relations are fraught with tensions over numerous economic and diplomatic issues.

The group will also visit South Korea and Japan, with its Asian tour aimed at "advancing US economic and national security interests in the region."

The United States and China are exploring the possibility of the one-on-one talks between Xi and US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of a leaders' meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum slated for November in San Francisco.