N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles

A pedestrian walks under a huge screen displaying news reporting North Korea's launching missile, with the vector of the missile on a map, in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2022. North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan to the Pacific Ocean, exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of Japan, about 3,000km east of Japan. Japan issued the warning J-Alert to citizens after the missile launch. The display shows the vector of the North Korean missile from North Korea to the EZZ in the Pacific Ocean. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

TOKYO - North Korea fired two ballistic missiles early Sunday, the Japanese and South Korean governments said, days after Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile over the Japanese archipelago for the first time in five years.

Both missiles are believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan after traveling 350 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 100 km, Japanese Senior Vice Defense Minister Toshiro Ino told reporters.

There were no immediate reports of damage to aircraft or ships, he said.

Ino also said the government is analyzing the possibility that the projectiles were submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

North Korea fired the missiles at around 1:47 a.m. and 1:53 a.m., the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

The South Korean military said Pyongyang fired two short-range ballistic missiles eastward.

The nuclear-armed nation has resumed ballistic missile tests in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions since late September, after a hiatus of almost four months.

The missile fired on Tuesday flew 4,600 km, the longest distance ever for an intermediate-range or longer one fired by North Korea.

Ino said North Korean missile launches "threaten peace and safety of our nation, the region and the international community...so we strongly condemn" the missile tests.

The latest missile firing also came amid growing fears that the North could engage in additional provocative actions, including its seventh nuclear test and first since September 2017.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said it had assessed that the latest missile launch did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. territory or its allies but highlighted the "destabilizing impact" of North Korea's "unlawful" weapons programs.

==Kyodo

