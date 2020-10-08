Giant rice crane urges South Koreans to 'Cheer Up!'

In an aerial photo taken on October 7, 2020, a crane is displayed above a slogan reading "Cheer Up Korea!" in reference to the country's efforts to contain COVID-19, as part of a rice art display in a field in Suncheon. The 'rice art' is part of an annual promotional event which requires the planting of different types of rice to create images with the crop when viewed from above. Ed Jones, AFP

Across a vast sprawl of paddy fields on South Korea's southern tip, a giant crane made out of rice plants urges the country to "Cheer Up!" in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The slogan in Suncheon, 320 kilometers south of Seoul, is made up of different varieties of rice, planted to create shapes in the crop when viewed from above -- even though the effect is invisible from the ground.

The images, an annual promotional effort, are designed and planted by local children and farmers.

As well as the crane, a huge ladybird symbolizes low-pesticide agriculture -- the insects' numbers plummet when such chemicals are used.

Others include another crane and a fish, both local mascots, and a farmer ploughing with an ox.

No fewer than 500 scarecrows in traditional hanbok dress have been deployed around the fields to protect the art from the depredations of hungry birds.

The project requires months of planning, said Suncheon farmer Hyun Young-soo, 63.

"Primary and middle school students, members of various groups in the district, merchants and many others have all come together right from the beginning of planting the crops till the end of harvesting," he told AFP.